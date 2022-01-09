Fire crews working to contain vegetation fire near Wānaka

Firefighters are continuing to work to contain a 200-hectare vegetation fire burning at Emerald Bay, near Wānaka which broke out on Sunday afternoon.

A windshift had earlier been forecast for Sunday night, potentially shifting the fire closer to a small number of properties at Emerald Bluffs.

However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller Jason Sarich said in a statement on Monday morning that no properties were evacuated as conditions on the fireground overnight had been "favourable" and a change in wind direction did not occur.

Sarich estimates the fire is still around 200 hectares in size and covering steep terrain, making it challenging for firefighters to contain the blaze.

He said there is “still a large area of active fire, burning slowly in the current cooler conditions”.

Firefighting crews on Monday morning – made up of eight ground crews and nine helicopters – will prioritise the establishment of hard containment lines as temperatures are forecast to increase.

Volunteers from the Wānaka Coastguard are patrolling Lake Wānaka to maintain safety in the areas where the helicopters are dipping their monsoon buckets.

Mt Aspiring Road is currently open with traffic control. Members of the public have been advised to stay away from the area.