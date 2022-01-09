Fire crews still fighting vegetation fire near Lake Wānaka

Source: 1News

Crews are continuing to battle a large vegetation fire near Glendhu Bay, on Lake Wānaka.

(Source: 1News)

A windshift is forecast for Sunday night, which could move the fire closer to a small number of properties at Emerald Bluffs. It is burning an estimated 180-200 hectares of regenerating bush.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Jason Sarich says fire staff have been in touch with those residents to inform them of the situation.

Eight helicopters are currently supporting crews in fighting the fire off of Wānaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone Skifield Road.

Fire and Emergency says the aircraft will stand down from about 9.30pm Sunday evening, but some of the ground crews will stay on scene to monitor the fire.

Police and Emergency Management Otago are also being liaised with, "in case precautionary evacuations are required".

Fire and Emergency were notified of the fire at about 1.30pm on Sunday, and said the fire jumped the road which then saw the road closed.

Fire and Emergency NZ earlier said there had been reports of drones operating near the fire which is "exceptionally dangerous with helicopters in the air and they need to be ground immediately".

A fire investigator will be on scene Monday.

