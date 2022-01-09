85 new community Covid cases over past 2 days; 64 at border

A total of 85 new community Covid-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand over the past two days, the Ministry of Health says.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The new cases were found in Auckland (57), Taranaki (one), Waikato (seven), Bay of Plenty (16) and the two cases in Wellington announced on Saturday.

One of the two Wellington cases is possibly linked to a music festival in the Bay of Plenty. The Ministry of Health confirmed no further cases were detected in the capital as of Sunday.

It comes as two music festivals were named as Covid-19 locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health said 64 cases were also found at the border over the past two days.

The ministry did confirm how many of these cases have the Omicron variant.

There are 31 cases in hospital, including two in ICU in Middlemore, down from 37 on Friday. The average age of those in hospital is 58.

Of the 27 hospitalisations in Northern Region DHBs, 30 per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible, 26 per cent are partially vaccinated and 41 per cent were fully vaccinated, with one (4 per cent) unknown.

The 85 new cases means there are now 1087 active cases in New Zealand, with the Delta outbreak rising to 11,142 total infections.

The ministry said 5176 active contacts were being managed.

Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, of which 6200 were from Auckland.

On Friday, 35 new cases were detected in the community.