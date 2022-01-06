Man dies after ‘water-related incident’ at Mt Maunganui

Source: 1News

A man thought to be in his 50s has died after what police describe as a “water-related incident” at Mount Maunganui.

Mount Manganui.

Mount Manganui. (Source: istock.com)

He was among a group of four swimmers who got into difficulty on Thursday.

Everyone was brought to shore by members of the public and surf lifesavers but the man, who was unconscious, was unable to be revived.

This was despite the efforts of St John Ambulance paramedics and surf lifesavers, police say.

READ MORE: Drowning deaths over holiday period climb to unprecedented 14

The incident was reported to police just after 4.30pm.

Police are making inquiries into the man's death on behalf of the coroner.

Fourteen people drowned over the official Christmas and New Year holiday period which ran from 4pm on December 24, 2021 and ended at 6am on January 5.

