Human remains found on North Canterbury beach that of adult

Human remains found on a North Canterbury beach are that of an adult, police say.

The remains washed ashore at Leithfield Beach in Hurunui, which is about 40km north of Christchurch. They were found by a member of the public on Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said investigators are continuing to make inquiries but are yet to identify the remains.

However he did say investigators are “satisfied the deceased person is an adult”.

Further searches along the Amberley/Leithfield coastline are being carried out on Friday, McDaniel said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220106/5800.