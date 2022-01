Human remains have been found on a North Canterbury beach.

Leithfield Beach, North Canterbury. (Source: Norm Bowden via Google Maps)

The remains washed ashore at Leithfield Beach in Hurunui, which is about 40km north of Christchurch.

Police say the remains were found by a member of the public at about 8.30am on Thursday.

"The remains are unidentified, and the circumstances are unknown," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 111, quoting event number P049212549.