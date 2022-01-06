‘Bamboozled’ Hastings cat ends up at police station

Many visitors to the Hastings police station aren’t exactly happy to find themselves there — but a “bamboozled” adventure-seeking cat has bucked the trend.

Frank the cat at the Hastings police station. (Source: NZ Police)

Eastern District Police detailed six-year-old Frank’s journey on Thursday, writing on social media that he made himself right at home at the police station “and appeared to believe he owned the place”.

Police said Frank had set off from his Parkvale home the previous day but got “a bit bamboozled and ended up two kilometres from home” at the station.

“Frank spent a cozy night in the custody suite, before Constable Larissa discovered that he had earlier been reported missing by his humans.

“A call was made to his very relieved family and Frank was soon reunited with his good buddy Theo.

“As much as we loved his visit, we hope he sticks a bit closer to home in the future!”

