Teen dies after Matamata crash that injured 4 other children

A teenage girl involved in a crash that seriously injured four other children in Matamata has died, police confirmed on Wednesday morning.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The 13-year-old died at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday.

“Police extend their sympathies to her family and loved ones.”

Police continue to investigate the one-vehicle crash, which involved a Nissan Tiida on Morrinsville-Walton Road at about 11.55pm on December 27.

The five children involved in the crash were all taken to hospital. They were between 10 to 13 years old.

In an earlier statement to 1News, police said the vehicle involved had been stolen from Hamilton and was linked to a burglary that evening.

"This information, together with other lines of enquiry, are being assessed by police staff investigating this crash," Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said at the time.

"It is too early to provide detail on the cause of the crash itself other than to say speed appears to be a likely factor."

Bird said police wanted to focus on understanding what led to the “very serious crash”.

“While we understand there may be speculation about what occurred, it’s important police have the opportunity to investigate the circumstances, and the families impacted are given the space to support their children.”

The death brings the holiday road toll to 17.

The official holiday road toll period began at 4pm on December 24, 2021 and ended at 6am January 5.