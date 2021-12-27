5 children seriously injured in Matamata crash

Five children were seriously injured in a Matamata crash on Monday night.

Police are investigating the incident after they were told of a crash involving a Nissan Tiida on Morrinsville-Walton Road at about 11.55pm.

When police arrived, they found the car in the ditch, Waikato district commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said.

The five children, aged between 10 to 13, were found outside of the car.

All were taken to Waikato Hospital — four by ambulance and the other by helicopter. Four remain in ICU in a critical condition and the fifth is in a ward in a stable condition.

Bird said police wanted to focus on understanding what led to the “very serious crash”.

“While we understand there may be speculation about what occurred, it’s important police have the opportunity to investigate the circumstances, and the families impacted are given the space to support their children.”

Bird thanked members of the public who helped the children immediately after the crash.

“I also want to acknowledge the emergency service staff who responded. They acted quickly and professionally in difficult conditions to ensure these young people got the medical attention they urgently needed.”