A person has died at Waiwera Beach north of Auckland after getting into difficulty in the water.

Waiwera Beach in Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called around 1.30pm after the person was reported unresponsive, police told 1News on Tuesday.

"A person was reported to be unresponsive after getting into difficulty in the water. CPR has been provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has died," police said.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.