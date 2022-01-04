Far North fire: Hot, dry conditions increase risk of spread

Hot and dry conditions have increased the risk that a Far North scrub fire, which has been burning for 19 days, could continue to spread, firefighters say.

A firefighting crew working on the Kaimaumau fire take a quick break on January 2 as a helicopter drops water on the flames. (Source: Joel Cleaver/FENZ)

Fire and Emergency incident controller John Sutton said fire crews would be in Kaimaumau at all four sides of the fire on Wednesday to try and keep it contained.

"When the fire first started, it stopped when it reached the grass. Now, the grass is much dryer, and could quickly burn if the fire reaches grass,” Sutton said.

“So, it is important we protect the boundary between the fire line and the grass.”

The fire has burned through at least 2400 hectares of mostly conservation land since it began on December 18 last year.

As of Wednesday, 55 firefighters, six bulldozers and diggers, and four helicopters were working across the blaze.

"Crews have been working hard to ensure the historical elements of the area, plus the village and farms are protected from the fire," Sutton said.

He said firefighters continued to patrol the area at night while drones monitored hotspots.

The Department of Conservation, Defence Force, landowners, police and iwi are also actively supporting firefighters on the ground near Kaimaumau.

A Mayoral relief fund has been established to support those affected by the scrub fire.

The Government has also announced it will contribute $20,000 to the fund.

Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan said it was too early to tell what the full impact of the blaze would be.