Govt contributes $20k to relief fund for Northland fire

A Mayoral relief fund has been established to support those affected by the large scrub fire in Northland.

The Kaimaumau fire captured by helicopter in mid-December by Salt Air. (Source: Jake Harnish/Salt Air)

Far North Mayor John Carter says he will be donating to the fund, and invites other mayors around the country to do the same.

The Government has also announced it will donate $20,000 to the fund.

"Mayoral relief funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency," Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan says.

The funds are in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development, Allan says.

"It is still too early to understand the full impact of this blaze, but we want to ensure there is minimal delay in supporting those worst affected."

Both Allan and Carter say the impact of the fire on the community is significant, despite no homes being destroyed.

Allan says she will remain in contact with Carter over the coming days.