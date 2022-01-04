Family remembers 'angel' daughter year on from drowning

One year ago Mystique Genuine Pairama, known as Stiquey, was gearing up to start school.

Mystique Genuine Pairama. (Source: 1News)

The "beautiful" 4-year-old had had three visits at Plateau School in Upper Hutt.

But cruelly, she died on January 4, 2021 - drowning at Lake Rotokawau in the Bay of Plenty.

One year on, her family is remembering her as the glue that stuck them together.

"So young and beautiful and such a huge loss," her mum Marsharma Pairama told 1News.

"That afternoon my heart was ripped off my chest. A part of me died and will never live again."

Mystique Genuine Pairama at Plateau School.

Pairama recalled holding her daughter's body in her arms, hugging her tight and talking to her while tears poured down her face.

"This day just plays on my mind, one that can never be forgotten. The what ifs, or if only, but it's all just too damn late," she said.

But now Pairama said she is "a mother of great strength" and a "mother of an angel".

"Mum and sisters always love you Stiquey and we miss you for the rest of our lives. Rest in Love Stiquey girl."