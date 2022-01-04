31 Covid-19 cases to report in NZ community, 29 at the border

There are 31 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community on Tuesday.

Of that number, 14 are in Auckland, one is in the Waikato, 12 are in the Bay of Plenty – 11 in Tauranga and one in the western Bay of Plenty – and four in Rotorua.

There are 53 people with Covid-19 in hospital, six of whom are in the ICU, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Nine are in North Shore, 16 are in Auckland, 22 are in Middlemore, five are in Tauranga and one is in Rotorua.

In addition, there are 29 new Covid-19 cases to report at the border.

Two cases arrived from the UK, one from the Philippines, two from India, one from Fiji, seven from Australia, four from the United Arab Emirates, three from the US, eight from Qatar and one from Pakistan.

All of Tuesday's new border cases tested positive for Covid-19 on day zero to eight testing.

"While still awaiting whole genome sequencing of these cases, it is expected that some of these cases will be the Omicron variant," the Health Ministry said.

There are no unexpected wastewater detections to report.

Third border-related Omicron case

The Health Ministry has reported a third border-related case has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Tuesday's new case is a household contact of the Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive for the Omicron variant last Thursday.

"The household contact has been in isolation during their symptomatic period. Public health staff are continuing to investigate. However, at this stage, there are no locations of interest or exposure events," the Ministry said.

The household contact, who is fully vaccinated, has since been transferred to an MIQ facility.

A second household contact, who is also in isolation, continues to test negative.