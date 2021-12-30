Air NZ crew member with Omicron was out in community

An Air New Zealand crew member who worked on a flight between Auckland and Sydney on Christmas Eve has Omicron and was out in the community.

File image of an Air New Zealand plane.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The crew member was tested for Covid-19 as part of routine surveillance testing on Monday, December 27.

Whole genome sequencing had confirmed they had the Omicron variant of the virus, the ministry said.

It also confirmed the crew member had been linked to three other Omicron cases on the flight.

The crew member was immediately transferred to a MIQ facility. They are fully vaccinated.

Eight close contacts have been identified. Seven of them so far have returned negative test results.

There are no locations of interest connected to the crew member at this stage, the ministry said.

The ministry is describing the crew member as the second border-related case who has been in the community.

UK drum and bass artist Dimension is the first, as revealed on Wednesday.

