Two people were taken to hospital on Monday evening following a water-related incident at Queenstown Waterfront.

Queenstown's waterfront. (Source: istock.com)

By Elizabeth Teese-Robinson

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was distressed in the water, and a so-called "rescuer" went in to help them.

The two people are understood to be known to each other and were taken to Lakes Hospital.

One person was in a serious condition, while the other was in a moderate condition.