NZ has dodged Omicron bullet 'for now' - expert

Epidemiologist Professor Rod Jackson says he's fairly certain New Zealand has avoided community spread of Omicron.

It comes after the Ministry of Health revealed on Wednesday a case of the new Covid-19 variant had been active in the community.

"I think we're OK with Omicron, at the moment."

But Jackson said the 200,000 eligible New Zealanders who aren't vaccinated need to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Delta was gonna get them but it could've taken up to a year.

"Omicron's going to get them much more quickly."

Jackson said the impact of Covid-19 is the combination of its severity and how rapidly it spreads.

"The good news is that Omicron is looking less severe but the bad news is it's so much more contagious."

He said when Omicron spreads in New Zealand, health services are going to be seriously under pressure.

"I don't think it matters how much less severe than Delta it is, it's going to be a big pressure on our health system."

