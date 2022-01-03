DJ Omicron case will not be referred to police, MoH says

The Ministry of Health says it does not plan to refer the British DJ identified as the country's first Omicron case active in the community to police at this stage.

Dimension at a Waiheke Beach on Christmas Day. (Source: Instagram)

Drum and bass artist Dimension, also known as Robert Etheridge, arrived in the country on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27, as a result of a day nine test.

he had been out and about in the Auckland CBD on Boxing Day and December 27, and was due to headline Rhythm and Alps before withdrawing at the last minute.

"The Ministry needs to balance the deterrence effect from any potential prosecution with enabling an environment that does not discourage future cases from assisting with the public health response to Covid-19," a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1News.

"The Ministry continues to assess the need for enforcement action in relation to breaches of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order on a case by case basis, and may seek action in instances where this would support the public health response."

The Health Ministry on Monday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in the community and 24 cases at the border.

None of the new cases are of the Omicron variant.