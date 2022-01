There are concerns for the welfare of a 63-year-old Christchurch man missing in Wellington.

Christopher Gill. (Source: NZ Police)

Christopher Gill had been visiting the city when he disappeared.

He was last seen at 11.30am on Sunday on Victoria Street wearing a check long sleeved shirt and shorts.

Police say he has limited access to money and accommodation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, quoting event number P049178228.