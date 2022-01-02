Police appeal for witnesses in fatal Waikato crash

Police would like to speak to the driver and passenger of a white vehicle following a fatal crash in Waipa, in the Waikato, on Sunday afternoon.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. (Source: 1News)

One person died following the single-car crash on Arapuni Road, in the vicinity of Monckton Road and Mellsop Road, police said.

The road was blocked in both directions after power lines were downed, but has since reopened.

Police would like to speak to the driver and passenger of a white car in front of the vehicle which crashed.

While they were not involved, it is thought they may have information that would assist with police's ongoing enquiries to understand the circumstances of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the white car, and anyone else who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to police, are urged to call police on 105, quoting event number P049172862.