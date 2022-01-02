Person dies in Waikato crash

A person has died in a crash in Waikato, bringing the holiday road toll to 12.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Arapuni Rd, near Monckton Rd and Mellsop Rd, on Sunday afternoon.

"The road remains blocked in both directions as power lines were brought down, and it is likely to be closed to traffic for some time," police said.

"Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area altogether."

It comes after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Northland overnight.

The official Christmas and New Year’s holiday period ends at 6am on January 5, 2022. It began on December 24, 2021 at 4pm.