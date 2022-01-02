Person dies in Waikato crash

Source: 1News

A person has died in a crash in Waikato, bringing the holiday road toll to 12.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Arapuni Rd, near Monckton Rd and Mellsop Rd, on Sunday afternoon.

"The road remains blocked in both directions as power lines were brought down, and it is likely to be closed to traffic for some time," police said.

"Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area altogether."

It comes after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Northland overnight.

The official Christmas and New Year’s holiday period ends at 6am on January 5, 2022. It began on December 24, 2021 at 4pm.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Teenage boy who died after being hit by vehicle in Omaha named

2

Person dies in Waikato crash

3

‘Serious concerns’ for Queenstown woman missing since NYE

4

Heat alerts issued for some parts of the country

5

Adult entertainment venues new Covid locations in Auckland

Latest Stories

Residents near Northland scrub fire to brace for more smoke

Helicopter crashes in South Island's Karamea

Missing Lower Hutt boy, 12, found 'safe and well'

‘Serious concerns’ for Queenstown woman missing since NYE

Person dies in Waikato crash

Related Stories

Teenage boy who died after being hit by vehicle in Omaha named

Helicopter crashes in South Island's Karamea

Road reopens after crash blocks SH1 north of Oamaru

Teenage boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Omaha