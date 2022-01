One person has died following a serious crash involving a car and pedestrian in Tauranga on Sunday night.

Police were alerted to the crash on Waihi Road, in Judea, at 9.40pm, police said.

The pedestrian has died as a result of the crash.

"Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased," police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

It brings the holiday road toll to 14.