NZ Olympic Committee name Nicki Nicol as new CEO for 2022

Nicki Nicol will replace Kereyn Smith as the New Zealand Olympic Committee's chief executive of the organisation.

Nicki Nicol at the NZR AGM in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

After 11 years in the role, Smith stood down from the position following the Tokyo Olympics, New Zealand 's most successful campaign ever.

Nicol will transition into the role from March 2022 following the Winter Olympics in Beijing, ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

NZ Olympic Committee president Mike Stanley said he is delighted to have Nicol in the role.

"Nicki has impressed with her diverse and highly successful commercial background, her proven leadership qualities and her strategic insights," Stanley said.

"She has a deep passion for sport and respect for the Olympic movement and Commonwealth Games, and what they mean to New Zealanders and to our athletes."

Nicol takes the role after four years at New Zealand Rugby, where she held several leading roles including chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and, most recently, chief transformation officer.

Nicol has also held significant leadership roles in Australia and the UK but said she's looking forward to a new challenge.

"This unique and special role will draw on a blend of my professional and personal life experiences," Nicol said.

"The New Zealand Team, Te Kapa o Aotearoa, has a fabulous reputation for its performances and successes and how it represents New Zealand.

"I look forward to working with the NZOC team, our partners and stakeholders to support New Zealand's athletes to reach their potential."