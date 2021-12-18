Police appeal launched after fiery crash in Invercargill

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle following a fiery car crash in Invercargill in which three teens were injured, two seriously, on Saturday morning.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

A police spokesperson says given the circumstances of the high-speed collision, they want to hear from anyone with information about a 2005 silver Nissan Bluebird.

Two 18-year-old men were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital on Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Tay Street and Clyde Street in Invercargill.

A third person, a 17-year-old male was injured and is in Southland Hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening, say police.

The public are asked to contact 105 and quote file number 211218/4216 with any information about the incident.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandAccidentsSouthland

