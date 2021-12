Three people have been hospitalised after a vehicle hit a power pole, rolled and caught fire in Invercargill early on Saturday.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred at the intersection of Tay and Clyde streets, part of State Highway 1, about 5am.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to free the vehicle's occupants.

SH6 INVERCARGILL, SOUTHLAND - CRASH - 6:05AM

The road is now CLOSED at the intersection of SH1, due to a crash. Please follow directions by emergence services on-site for an alternate route. ^AP pic.twitter.com/IW6XK03EHx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) December 17, 2021

St John Ambulance treated three patients, two in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, and took them to Southland Hospital.

The serious crash unit is investigating.