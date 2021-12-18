Name released of baby who died of ‘non-accidental’ injuries

Police have today released the name of the baby who died in Auckland’s Starship hospital on Friday.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital. (Source: istock.com)

He was 10-month-old Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

In a statement on Sunday Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police "believe the baby's injuries were non-accidental, and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances".

A homicide investigation is underway into Chance's death.

Anyone with information that may assist police with their inquiries are asked to call 105 and reference Operation Angora.