Name released of baby who died of ‘non-accidental’ injuries

Police have today released the name of the baby who died in Auckland’s Starship hospital on Friday.
He was 10-month-old Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.
In a statement on Sunday Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police "believe the baby's injuries were non-accidental, and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances".
A homicide investigation is underway into Chance's death.
Anyone with information that may assist police with their inquiries are asked to call 105 and reference Operation Angora.