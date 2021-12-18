Name released of baby who died of ‘non-accidental’ injuries

Source: 1News

Police have today released the name of the baby who died in Auckland’s Starship hospital on Friday.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital. (Source: istock.com)

He was 10-month-old Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

In a statement on Sunday Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police "believe the baby's injuries were non-accidental, and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances".

A homicide investigation is underway into Chance's death.

Anyone with information that may assist police with their inquiries are asked to call 105 and reference Operation Angora.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Name released of baby who died of ‘non-accidental’ injuries

2

Joseph Parker beats Derek Chisora in impressive style

3

Man with mask exemption denied entry into SkyCity

4

More human remains found in Pike River mine

5

London mayor declares major incident over Omicron

Latest Stories

Five new Omicron cases at NZ's border

55 new Covid community cases, 5 new Omicron cases at border

Returnees owe $36 million in overdue MIQ fees

Joseph Parker beats Derek Chisora in impressive style

Man with mask exemption denied entry into SkyCity

Related Stories

Man with mask exemption denied entry into SkyCity

Lower Hutt fight leaves one unconscious, one critically injured

Homicide investigation launched after Auckland baby dies

Young mum battling cancer rewarded for inspiring others