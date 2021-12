Boxing star David Nyika has won in his UK debut, dominating the Sunday bout against French opponent Anthony Carpin.

David Nyika and Anthony Carpin facing off in the UK. (Source: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Photosport)

Carpin's corner pulled him out of the fight after the opening round due to an apparent elbow injury.

The bout was part of the Joseph Parker - Derek Chisora undercard.