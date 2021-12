Police searching for a man last seen on a Kaitāia river edge 10 days ago have found a body.

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor. (Source: NZ Police)

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor, 32, was last seen about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 8.

He had been on the edge of the Awanui River, close to the Awanui Bridge.

Police said they had found a body in Kaitāia on Friday. While formal identification is ongoing, it is believed to be that of the missing 32-year-old.

"Police's thoughts are with his family and friends."

The incident will be referred to the coroner.