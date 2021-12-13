'Grave concerns' for man last seen on Kaitāia river edge

Source: 1News

There are "grave concerns" for the safety of a man last seen on a Kaitāia river edge.

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor.

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say Loren Charles Ross-Taylor, 32, was last seen about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 8.

He had been on the edge of the Awanui River, close to the Awanui Bridge.

"Police are making extensive inquires to locate him and daily ground searches have been carried out in the area he was last seen."

Ross-Taylor is described as being of stocky build and is about 1.85m tall. He has black hair and a beard.

He was last known to be wearing a dark t-shirt and dark coloured knee-length pants.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts or who may have seen him since Wednesday is asked to contact police immediately by calling 111.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211209/3806.

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Massive rare gemstone unveiled in Sri Lanka

2

Christopher Luxon delivers National poll bump; ACT down

3

Cop car rammed, driver flees police in Northland

4

Freight train derails near Hunterville after track wash out

5

Wealthy nearly $1 trillion richer since Covid began - Hickey

Latest Stories

NZ crew in PNG bracing for Covid-19 peak in January

Deaths of Queensland infant twins to be probed by police

Freight train derails near Hunterville after track wash out

Former Ireland coach Schmidt joining All Blacks staff

Ex-Lake Alice staffer pleads not guilty to injecting children

Related Stories

Cop car rammed, driver flees police in Northland

Northland big cat sanctuary to reopen after fatal tragedy

Ardern praises 'huge work' from Northlanders on vaccine rates

Checkpoint stickers for Northland border run out a day early