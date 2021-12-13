'Grave concerns' for man last seen on Kaitāia river edge

There are "grave concerns" for the safety of a man last seen on a Kaitāia river edge.

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say Loren Charles Ross-Taylor, 32, was last seen about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 8.

He had been on the edge of the Awanui River, close to the Awanui Bridge.

"Police are making extensive inquires to locate him and daily ground searches have been carried out in the area he was last seen."

Ross-Taylor is described as being of stocky build and is about 1.85m tall. He has black hair and a beard.

He was last known to be wearing a dark t-shirt and dark coloured knee-length pants.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts or who may have seen him since Wednesday is asked to contact police immediately by calling 111.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211209/3806.