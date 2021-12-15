New Tongan Prime Minister elected after secret ballot vote

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

Siaosi Sovaleni is Tonga’s new Prime Minister after he took 16 out of the 26 votes in a secret ballot in the Kingdom’s Legislative Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Tonga's new Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni.

Tonga's new Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni. (Source: IISD)

Sovaleni, the Education Minister before the November general elections, was first elected into parliament in 2014 and was Deputy Prime Minister under the late Akilisi Pohiva.

The incumbent Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa pulled out of the race some days ago after failing to get the backing he needed.

He threw his support behind former finance minister ‘Aisake Eke, the only other nominee in the battle for the top job, but Siaosi Sovaleni, who was the favourite, has comfortably won the vote.

WorldPacific IslandsPolitics

Popular Stories

1

NSW daily Covid cases quadruple in a week

2

74 new community Covid-19 cases, one death

3

Video: NZ Post apologises after courier seen throwing parcels

4

Gisborne pair on horseback order at McDonald's drive-thru

5

Three more charged over death of man dumped at medical centre

Latest Stories

Redress scheme to be established for abuse in care survivors

Asofa-Solomona cuts contact with Storm skipper over vaccine

Flooding and slips affecting motorists around the country

Matty McLean in tears as he reunites with siblings

Tuke welcomes Alinghi challenge, still coy on Team NZ future

Related Stories

NZ crew in PNG bracing for Covid-19 peak in January

On the ground with Kiwi troops in Honiara

Ardern reflects on democracy's fragility at Biden's summit

Cook Islands PM confident border reopening will be safe