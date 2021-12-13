Whānau in need to receive 'Christmas magic' from City Mission

More than 9000 food parcels will be distributed to whānau in need over the next two weeks as the Auckland City Mission and its partners give "Christmas magic".

The Mission's Helen Robinson told Breakfast the Christmas magic — food parcels and presents — can be found at Eden Park.

Due to Covid-19, whānau who call the Mission will be given an appointment to drive-in and collect their parcel after an assessment of their needs is done.

The Mission opened its phone lines on Monday and received about 4000 calls. It is experiencing its highest demand in 100 years due to lockdown pressure.

Robinson said off the back of Auckland's lockdown and its impact on jobs, some whānau just did not have enough money coming in.

She said food is sometimes the very last item households will spend money on after all of their other outgoings.

The "resilient, brave, gutsy families" they were seeing therefore needed a little help putting food on the table this Christmas and there is no shame in that, Robinson said.

"There is no shame in actually not having enough money, so we feel an incredible amount of privilege and pride even in actually being able to be with people and relate to them and to be able to provide that manaakitanga."

Robinson said it was due to people's generosity the Mission and its partners were able to spread a little Christmas magic.

People can still be in the giving spirit and donate by heading to the Auckland City Mission's website, Robinson said.