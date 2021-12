A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was dumped outside a medical centre in Auckland's Takanini last month.

Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, 22, was left with critical injuries on November 21. He died at Middlemore Hospital shortly after.

In a statement on Monday, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said a 23-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged with the Gisborne man's murder.

She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday.