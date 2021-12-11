Staff member at Auckland rest home tests positive for Covid

Source: 1News

A staff member at Aria Park aged care facility in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

(Source: Supplied)

The Ministry of Health said Auckland DHB and Auckland Regional Public Health Service staff are supporting residents and staff at the facility.

Read more: NZ records 63 new Covid-19 cases

It comes after a staff member at a Māngere care home tested positive for the virus on Thursday, and a staff member at a facility in Ellerslie on Wednesday tested positive.

There were 63 new Covid-19 cases in the community announced on Saturday.

