Staff member at Auckland aged care facility contracts Covid

A staff member at an aged care facility in Auckland has tested positive for Covid.

The case at Ellerslie Gardens Aged Residential Care facility was confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Testing is now being undertaken with residents and staff.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Auckland DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff.

It comes as the Ministry of Health announced 90 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday.

In early November a resident tested positive for Covid-19 at Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale and a number of residents and staff at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson contracted the virus.

In early September a staff member at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatū tested positive for Covid-19.

