Staff member at Māngere care home tests positive for Covid

Source: 1News

A staff member at a South Auckland care home has tested positive for Covid-19.

David Lange Care Home

David Lange Care Home (Source: Google Maps)

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Counties Manukau DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at David Lange Care Home.

Testing is currently being undertaken with residents and staff, the ministry says.

It comes as 88 new cases of the virus were reported in Auckland via a press release by the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday a staff member at Ellerslie Gardens Aged Residential Care facility in Auckland tested positive for the virus.

In early November a resident tested positive for Covid-19 at Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale and a number of residents and staff at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson contracted the virus.

In early September a staff member at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatū tested positive for Covid-19.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAuckland

