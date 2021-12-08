Victoria Uni allocates $45m to build carbon gobbling marae

Te Herenga Waka (Victoria University of Wellington) is planning an ambitious upgrade to its marae which aims to meet the most rigorous environmental standards in the world.

Artists impression of Victoria Uni's new marae (Source: Supplied)

Named the Living Building Challenge (LBC), there are series of seven categories or ‘petals’ which must be followed, including ‘net positive waste’. To achieve that, much of the building material for the project was taken from deconstructed houses.

By complying with the LBC standards, the upgrade will make Te Herenga Waka Marae a ‘Living Pā’ that stores and captures carbon.

Construction will begin in April 2022 and the University council will contribute up to $45 million.

Fundraising is also underway.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Rawinia Higgins explains the logic behind the investment.

“The Living Pā is an investment in our people—Māori and non-Māori, students, staff, and our wider external communities."

“The Living Pā is an important component of our objective towards strengthening and growing the Iho of the University to position Te Herenga Waka for the future.”

Ka here te Herenga Waka i te hauhā, kia here anō i te rauora tangata.