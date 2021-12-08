Teens charged with fleeing police, injuring officer

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged over a fleeing driver incident where a police officer was injured in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn late last month.

The incident happened on the corner of Fruitvale and Great North roads late at night on November 28.

The officer was in the process of laying spikes on Great North Road when they were allegedly hit by the fleeing driver on November 28.

He underwent surgery and further medical treatment and is now recovering at home.

In an update on Wednesday, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said a 19-year-old West Auckland man has been arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, reckless driving causing injury and failing to remain and ascertain Injury.

He is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy has also been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle. He has been and referred to Youth Aid.

"We hope these arrests send a strong message to those who have no regard for the safety of our police officers and put their lives at risk, that they will be arrested and placed before the Courts for their actions," Hassan said.

"The organisation continues to support our officer through his recovery."

