Auckland cop seriously injured after being hit by fleeing driver

A police officer is in Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a fleeing driver in New Lynn on Sunday night.

Police at the scene after officer struck by fleeing vehicle in New Lynn, Auckland (Source: 1News)

At around 11pm on Sunday, police were responding to a burglary at a commercial premises on Great North Road in New Lynn.

Police say they spotted a suspect vehicle on Great North Road and signalled for it to stop.

It failed to do so and no pursuit was initiated.

A police officer deployed road spikes on the corner of Fruitvale and Great North Roads but was struck by the fleeing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and then crashed a short distance later.

An unknown number of occupants in the vehicle have all fled the scene on foot and at this stage not been identified or located.

Police said the officer is in a serious but stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery today.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says ensuring the officer is supported throughout his recovery is police's priority.

“This type of behaviour is deeply concerning and just shows the danger and risk that our officers face every day.

"They have families that they leave every day to come to work and they deserve to go home safely at the end of the day.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.