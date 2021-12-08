NZ records 90 new community Covid-19 cases

There are 90 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

(Source: 1News)

The cases are in Northland (3), Auckland (71), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1) and Nelson-Tasman (1).

Seventy-four people are in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The ministry said Covid-19 had been detected again in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne's wastewater. The virus was picked up in a sample on Monday, following earlier detections on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

It said the third positive detection indicates there is at least one undetected case in the community as public health officials aren't aware of any recovered cases who may be shedding the virus there.

Two more wastewater samples will be taken this week.

The ministry also said a staff member at Ellerslie Gardens Aged Residential Care in Auckland had tested positive for the virus.

Residents and staff are being tested as a result.

One of Northland's new cases is a person from the Bay of Plenty who returned a positive test in Kaitāia.

They will be recorded in the Bay of Plenty's case numbers once interviews have been completed.

The region's other two cases were announced on Tuesday, but are being included in Wednesday's numbers.

Waikato's nine new cases are located in Te Kūiti (6) and Ōtorohanga (1), with the remaining two cases under investigation.

All nine cases are under investigation for links to previous cases.

The five new cases in the Bay of Plenty are in Tauranga. They are being interviewed to find out their links to existing cases.

The new case in the Lakes DHB area is in Rotorua and they are also being investigated for links to existing cases.

Nelson's new case on Wednesday brings the total in the region to 20, as one person had recovered from the virus. The ministry said the new case is linked to an existing one.

It said the case in the Southern DHB area, announced on Tuesday, remains under investigation after a negative repeat test.

Fourteen close contacts have been identified, including a household contact. They are all isolating and will be tested.

Green Lake Hut remains the only location of interest linked to the border case.

On Tuesday, 98 community cases were announced.