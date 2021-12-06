Fiordland DOC hut latest Covid-19 location of interest

Source: 1News

A Department of Conservation hut in Fiordland National Park has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Green Lake Hut in Fiordland National Park.

Green Lake Hut in Fiordland National Park. (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health has deemed the exposure at Green Lake Hut as "high risk".

Anyone who stayed in the hut overnight on Saturday is asked to isolate and get a test straight away and five days from exposure.

The times concerned are from 7pm on Saturday through to 8am on Sunday.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by public health."

The hut is located in a clearing at the southern end of Green Lake and has 12 bunk beds.

From December 15, those aged 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to use DOC accommodation.

