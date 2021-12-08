Man charged over crash that killed five Timaru teens

A man has been charged after five teenagers were killed in a single-car crash in Timaru in August.

Five teenagers died after their overloaded car crashed into a power pole in Washdyke, Timaru. (Source: 1News)









The group were killed after the car they were hit a pole at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows Roads, in Washdyke, shortly before 7.30pm on August 7, Commander Inspector David Gaskin said.





A 19-year-old Timaru man has been charged with five counts of manslaughter and is due to appear in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday afternoon.





“Police would like to acknowledge the families of the young men,” Gaskin said.





“It has been an incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones who died in such terrible circumstances.





“Timaru is a small community and a number of people have been impacted by this tragedy.”