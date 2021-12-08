Man charged over crash that killed five Timaru teens

Source: 1News

A man has been charged after five teenagers were killed in a single-car crash in Timaru in August.

Five teenagers died after their overloaded car crashed into a power pole in Washdyke, Timaru.

Five teenagers died after their overloaded car crashed into a power pole in Washdyke, Timaru. (Source: 1News)



The group were killed after the car they were hit a pole at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows Roads, in Washdyke, shortly before 7.30pm on August 7, Commander Inspector David Gaskin said.


Read more: Dad of Timaru victim says son was motivated and happy

A 19-year-old Timaru man has been charged with five counts of manslaughter and is due to appear in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday afternoon.


“Police would like to acknowledge the families of the young men,” Gaskin said.


“It has been an incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones who died in such terrible circumstances.


“Timaru is a small community and a number of people have been impacted by this tragedy.”

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

No health justification to Auckland boundary delay - Bloomfield

2

Boss fires 900 staff during three-minute Zoom call

3

Man charged over crash that killed five Timaru teens

4

NZ records 90 new community Covid-19 cases

5

Pair at large after gun pulled on police in Hamilton

Latest Stories

IOC face more questions around Peng Shuai situation

Ex-Lake Alice staffer charged over ill-treatment of child

Man charged with attempted murder after Winton shooting

Former Wallaby Lealiifano ready to inspire at Moana Pasifika

Government won’t mandate Covid vaccines for school students

Related Stories

16-year-old charged with murder of Christchurch teen

Homicide investigation launched after Christchurch teen dies

Christchurch man in critical condition after serious assault

Inmates at risk if prison youth units close - advocate