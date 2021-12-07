98 new community Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ

There are 98 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A person being tested for Covid-19. (Source: 1News)

The cases are in Auckland (74), Waikato (10), Bay of Plenty (8), Taranaki (1) and Nelson-Tasman (5).

Sixty-six people are in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The ministry also said a case at the border is under investigation in the Southern DHB area.

The person had returned an initial weak positive test and a second test returned a negative result.

Public health staff are waiting on serology results for the case.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry of Health has published one location of interest."

This is a Department of Conservation hut in Fiordland National Park.

The ministry also announced Southern DHB had become the fifth DHB in the country to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

It reached the milestone early on Tuesday morning.

Northland also has two new cases in Kaitāia, but they will be included in Wednesday's numbers.

Case interviews are underway and links to extended whānau in the area are being investigated.

Anyone who visited Carrington Estate Karikari Peninsula on Saturday, November 20, and who became unwell subsequently is encouraged to get tested, even if they no longer have symptoms.

Waikato's 10 new cases are in Te Kūiti (3), Ōtorohanga (2), Huntly (2), Tokoroa (2) and Hamilton (1).

One of the 10 cases has been linked to previous cases, meaning the remainder are under investigation.

The eight cases in the Bay of Plenty are all located in the Tauranga area. All are household contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Some were already isolating.

The new case in Taranaki is based in New Plymouth. They are a household contact of a current case and have been in isolation since last week.

There is one new case in Nelson-Tasman on Tuesday, as the other four cases were announced on Monday.

The new case is linked to a known exposure event at a school.

The latest case brings the total number of active cases in the Nelson area to 20. Investigations into the source of infections are ongoing.

On Monday, 135 community cases were recorded.