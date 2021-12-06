Second staff member at Nelson school has Covid

A second staff member at a school in Nelson has tested positive for Covid.

Enner Glynn School principal Isaac Day shared a statement to Facebook on Tuesday morning, and said the staff member was at home isolating “during his infectious period”.

This is the second Enner Glynn staff member to test positive for Covid.

The school, along with Broadgreen Intermediate, both closed on Thursday December 1 after a staff member at each had been confirmed to have the virus.

Day said the most recent staff member at Enner Glynn was considered to have been infectious from Saturday December 4.

“As the staff member was in home quarantine during his infectious period, they are not thought to pose any risk of infection to students and the community.”

“We ask please that all in the school community maintain extra vigilant at this time. In particular, if anyone develops symptoms that might be Covid, for instance a mild runny nose or cough, please don’t come to school, get tested, and self-isolate until you have a negative result.”

On Monday the ministry said public health officials were managing "several hundred contacts" associated with exposures at Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate.

There were four new Covid-19 cases in the Nelson-Tasman region confirmed on Monday, taking the total in the region to 19.

Anyone in the region with any symptoms are asked to get tested.

