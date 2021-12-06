Queensland gets ready to open borders

Queensland is set to open its borders to hotspot locations in Australia earlier than planned, as it closes in on its 80 per cent double-dose vaccine target.

Brisbane (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Australian state has been largely closed off since the emergence of the Delta variant in July.

On Monday, Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk announced that interstate borders would fully reopen on Monday 13 December.

"We want to give people certainty, we want to give families certainty, and we want to give business certainty as well."

Everyone will need a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours before departing, and fully vaccinated travellers would not need to isolate, with some additional tests upon arrival.

Fully vaccinated travellers had been allowed to enter quarantine-free from mid-November, however those coming from areas like NSW and Victoria and the ACT needed to isolate at home for 14 days.

It's good news for families which have been separated by the border. Many people from Queensland, who'd been turned away from the border in New South Wales, have been living in tents, cars and caravans.