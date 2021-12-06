Peters says National list not based on merit, talent

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has hit out at National's new line up under Christopher Luxon, saying the list did not appear to him to be based "on merit, talent or performance".

Winston Peters. (Source: 1News)

Luxon's announced his new line-up on Monday, with former leader Judith Collins plunging down to 19th spot, and other MPs, including Michael Woodhouse and Andrew Bayly, also falling down with her.

Former deputy Shane Reti keeps a high position up at fifth, while Chris Bishop rises up to fourth. Erica Stanford took a flying leap from 25th up to seventh, Matt Doocey from 20th to eight and Simeon Brown from 19th to ninth.

“The line-up I’m announcing today is based on merit and matches people to their strengths and skill sets,” Luxon said.

But in a post to social media, Peters predicted issues for Luxon.

"Far be it from me to comment but ... having a look at National's new line up there's some serious problems that might start to arise," Peters said.

"One thing is for sure, too much of this list isn't based on merit, talent or performance.

"Some say to remember that experience actually matters."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denied taking a dig at Luxon ahead of their meeting in the House on Tuesday.

“I don’t imagine it’s easy to manage a caucus where you have three past leaders within it so that can’t be an easy job, so I do wish him good luck,” she told reporters at the post-Cabinet media conference on Monday afternoon.

Ardern denied her comment was a dig at Luxon.

“No, it’s a statement of fact.”