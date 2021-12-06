16-year-old charged with murder of Christchurch teen

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after a teenager, who was assaulted in Christchurch’s Sydenham on Saturday, died in hospital.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the 18-year-old's death.

The 16-year-old boy is due to make an initial court appearance in the Christchurch District Court today.

Emergency services were called at about 2am on Saturday to the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave after a person was found with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the assault, but died on Sunday.

It is the second homicide investigation involving a teenager in Christchurch in recent weeks, after 16-year-old Connor Whitehead died at a Casebrook property on November 5.

