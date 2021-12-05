Homicide investigation launched after Christchurch teen dies

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a teenager who was assaulted on Saturday morning in Sydenham has since died in Christchurch Hospital.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were initially called on Saturday to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, at about 2am after a man was found with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the assault, but died on Sunday.

“This is a tragic outcome and once again this year we're investigating the murder of a young person in our community,” says Detective Inspector Joel Syme.

“The victim’s family are tonight coming to terms with their loss and are understandably distraught. We are helping them through this challenging time.”

Police say they are “confident” they have identified the person responsible, and are “actively seeking him”.

“We believe this person was solely responsible for the injuries sustained by our victim, and he knows we are wanting to speak with him.”

Police say there were a group of people present when the assault occurred and they would like to thank those who have come forward to discuss what they witnessed.

“We know there are others who are yet to talk with us, and we encourage them to do so,” says Syme.

This is the second homicide investigation involving a teenager in Christchurch in the last month, after 16-year-old Connor Whitehead died at a Casebrook property in November.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s incident is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211204/5631.