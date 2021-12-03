Christchurch man in critical condition after serious assault

A man is in critical condition after a serious assault in a Christchurch supermarket carpark in the early hours of Saturday.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch. (Source: Sam Sword)

Police said emergency services were called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham, at about 2am after a man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said police were investigating what had happened and who was responsible.

A scene examination is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote event number P048837013.

