Christchurch man in critical condition after serious assault

A man is in critical condition after a serious assault in a Christchurch supermarket carpark in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said emergency services were called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham, at about 2am after a man was found with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital.
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said police were investigating what had happened and who was responsible.
A scene examination is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote event number P048837013.