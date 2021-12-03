Christchurch man in critical condition after serious assault

A man is in critical condition after a serious assault in a Christchurch supermarket carpark in the early hours of Saturday.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch. (Source: Sam Sword)

Police said emergency services were called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham, at about 2am after a man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said police were investigating what had happened and who was responsible.

A scene examination is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote event number P048837013.