Police, iwi to man checkpoints at Auckland-Northland border

Police have confirmed Northland border rules under the new traffic light system after talks with iwi.

Bay of Islands (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Earlier this week there was talk holidaymakers might be barred from Bay of Islands over summer.

However, on Wednesday night Waitangi marae chairman Ngati Kawa Taituha confirmed that is not the case, a position police backed up in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"In Northland, police are working closely with Iwi around our plans to ensure we welcome visitors after 15 December in a way that will help protect vulnerable communities," police said.

"With the support of Iwi, police will set up and manage checkpoints to confirm that those travelling from Auckland meet the requirements.

"This means travellers into the region will need to show proof of vaccination status or a negative Covid-19 test."

The rules around this are on the Unite Against Covid-19 website for travel at the Red and Orange settings.

Police added they will have a low tolerance for people attempting to travel north without meeting the requirements.

“Police will be very mindful of traffic flows, but the public can expect they may be stopped and spoken to by police to ensure they are abiding by the requirements of the Public Health Order.”