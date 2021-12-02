Outward Bound welcomes use of rapid antigen testing

Outward Bound is among a host of New Zealand businesses welcoming the Ministry of Health’s approval of rapid antigen testing in the workplace.

The outdoor education centre has hundreds of people booked in for summer courses at its base in the Marlborough Sounds.

All new arrivals at the Anakiwa base will now undergo rapid the testing which produces results in less than twenty minutes.

Unlike highly accurate nasal swabbing and saliva testing, a rapid test is not a definitive diagnostic Covid test.

Rather, it’s used as a detection tool that requires a follow up test if traces of Covid are detected. Like other Kiwi companies, Outward Bound is adding rapid testing to a host of Covid-19 protection measures already in place.

“It’s not definitive. We’re using it as a tool in combination with mask wearing,” says Malinda Maclean, Outward Bound’s chief executive. “We’re requiring double vaccination for all students and staff.”

Large transport operator Mainfreight has also added rapid antigen testing to its “Covid-19 toolkit.”

The company’s extensive overseas operations have used rapid tests for some time now and management here are frustrated the regime has taken so long to get official approval.

Mainfreight was one of a number of Kiwi businesses to participate in a rapid testing trial that eventually led to a green light from the Ministry of Health.

“Definitely business was frustrated about that,” says Don Braid, Mainfreight’s managing director. “This is an opportunity for business to be looking after their people and we were looking for it a lot earlier than when it arrived.”

The ESR says rapid antigen testing is a valuable tool because it enables early detection of people at risk.

“If we had 10 people who were positive for Covid the rapid antigen test might identify seven but that doesn’t mean the test isn’t useful,” says ESR chief scientist Brett Cowan. “The ability to detect those seven cases can be very important.’

The British Government rolled out rapid antigen testing for frontline health workers in March 2021.

The Ministry of Health has defended the length of time its taken to implement the regime here saying it hasn’t been needed here until now due to New Zealand’s low case numbers.